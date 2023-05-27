Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 408,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after buying an additional 292,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.96 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.