Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

