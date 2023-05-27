Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $151,748.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Guggenheim upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.56 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

