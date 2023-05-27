Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $612.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

