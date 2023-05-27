Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $175.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.96. The company has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $152.10 and a 52 week high of $180.12.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

