Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,717 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,661 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,348.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,474.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.