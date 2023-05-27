Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $8,417,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

