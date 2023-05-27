Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after buying an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of XPO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.