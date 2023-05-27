Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $773,444 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

