Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

