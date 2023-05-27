Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 52,826 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,619.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $1,702,490 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Featured Articles

