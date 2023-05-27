Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 952 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $31.34 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

