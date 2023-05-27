Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,637 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

CATH opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

