Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $60.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

