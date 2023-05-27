Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $80.33 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

