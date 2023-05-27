Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

