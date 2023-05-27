Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $216.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

