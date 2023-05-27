Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

