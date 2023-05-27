Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,955 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 232.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Avian Securities downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.