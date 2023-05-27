Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,390 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

ILCB stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $760.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

