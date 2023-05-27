Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,791.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

