Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $118,618,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,315.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,285.51 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,544.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,959.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

