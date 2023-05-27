Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 72,342 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,631 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter.

BGR stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

