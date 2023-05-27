Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,061,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,793,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 112,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EPRF opened at $18.18 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.