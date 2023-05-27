Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,248 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 169.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $142,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of ZI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

