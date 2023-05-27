Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWR opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.