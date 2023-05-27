Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 259,221 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 198,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 282,512.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 197,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

