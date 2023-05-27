Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Comerica by 12.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after buying an additional 267,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

