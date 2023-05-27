RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $40,116.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,084 shares in the company, valued at $228,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $40,116.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,492,084 shares in the company, valued at $42,265,744.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,822 shares of company stock worth $3,083,513 over the last 90 days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE/MAX Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMAX. Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMAX opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 707.69%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.