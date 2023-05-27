Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 235,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

