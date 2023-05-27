Robert W. Baird Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $165.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.29.

Zscaler Stock Up 3.1 %

ZS stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

