Robert W. Baird Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.53. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.