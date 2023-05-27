Robert W. Baird Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.53. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
