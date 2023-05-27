Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $285,947.42 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $285,947.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,868,258.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62.

On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

