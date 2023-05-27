Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $285,947.42 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $285,947.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,868,258.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62.
- On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88.
Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
