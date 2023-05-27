Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

RBLX stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $317,775.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,905,269 shares in the company, valued at $377,687,906.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,387,142 shares of company stock worth $54,338,014 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

