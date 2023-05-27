Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,639,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

