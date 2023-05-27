Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.18.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.