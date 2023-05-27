Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.18.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.