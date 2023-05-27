Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

