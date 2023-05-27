Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.