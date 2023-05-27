Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

