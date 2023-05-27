Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,953 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 800,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 394,269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 311,900 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 743.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.97. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

