Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 55,275 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 74,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

