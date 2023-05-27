Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,426 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $857.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.