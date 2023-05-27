Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,600 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

MBUU stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

