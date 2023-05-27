Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in RLI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after buying an additional 188,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $126.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

