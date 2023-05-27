Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on III shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.13 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $247.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

