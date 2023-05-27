Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $53,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $81,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

MQ stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.80. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

