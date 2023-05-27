Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

