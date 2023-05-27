Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

