Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

