Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $465.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $197,198 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

